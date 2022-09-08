Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine

The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine.

The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers initially responded to the scene on Rosemont Avenue for a disturbance, the sheriff's office said, where deputies attempted to take Woodburn into custody. After a struggle ensued, the sheriff's office said that Deputy Levi Johnson fired shots and killing Woodburn, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that it is standard protocol for an officer to be placed on leave while the Attorney General's office investigates the use of deadly force.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation into the matter remains ongoing.