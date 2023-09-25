Maine

Sheriff's office investigating crash that killed 3 people in Maine

The names of the victims have not been released

Three people were killed when a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed went off the road, crashed into a culvert and rolled over early Sunday morning in central Maine, officials said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Phillips Road near Merryman Road in Glenburn, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Three male occupants were killed, but their names weren't released.

The crash was being reconstructed and remained under investigation, officials said.

