Sheriff's office investigating crash that killed 3 people in Maine

Three people were killed when a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed went off the road, crashed into a culvert and rolled over early Sunday morning in central Maine, officials said.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Phillips Road near Merryman Road in Glenburn, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Three male occupants were killed, but their names weren't released.
The crash was being reconstructed and remained under investigation, officials said.
