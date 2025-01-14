Shocking video shows teen with airsoft gun at elementary school in Manchester, Conn.

Police have released shocking video of a teenager bringing an airsoft gun to an elementary school in Manchester on Monday.

Bodycam footage from a Manchester police officer shows the arrest of a 17-year-old young man on the grounds of Verplanck Elementary School. It’s a situation that police say could have ended much differently.

Officers were called in for a person holding what appeared to be a rifle in the playground. Surveillance video shows a staff member rushing students inside after spotting a person, who appeared to be dressed in black.

Police say the teen pointed the weapon, which turned out to be an airsoft gun, at 29 children and 10 adults.

“I don’t know what was going through their head or why they would do something like that,” Lino Ortega, a parent, said.

He watched the surveillance video in disbelief.

“Something that every parent would never, never want their child to go through,” Ortega said.

Ortega has a daughter in second grade at the school, and he's told her to pay attention during active shooter drills.

“When it’s time to be serious, you can’t play around. You’ve got to be quiet. You’re in a safe place and it’s for a reason they do those drills,” he said.

Another reason for those drills is for a peaceful end. The teenager told police he wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” but the responding officer was able to take control of the situation.

“He was very loud with his commands. He was very assertive. He remained calm the entire time,” Lt. Nick Reinert, public information officer for Manchester police, said.

Reinert said officers go through training year-round for moments like this, but also points out the quick thinking from school staff to get everyone inside.

“They went to a lockdown. Immediately notified the authority so everything that they did, they were trained to do, and they did a great job doing it,” Reinert said.

The Manchester superintendent put out a statement on social media thanking the work of police and school staff.

Ortega said he’s happy with the way everything turned out.

“I’m proud that everyone left home safely,” he said.

The teen who was arrested faces an extensive list of charges, more than 100 in all, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury.

His identity is not being released due to his age.