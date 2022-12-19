Shoebert Alert? Seal Spotted in Cape Cod Cranberry Bog

A seal made its way into one of Cape Cod's famous cranberry bogs this weekend, and animal rescue groups were monitoring the "unusual" situation.

The gray seal was swimming in the Falmouth since at least Saturday, according to NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic.

"While the location is unusual for a seal, the animal is free-swimming, appears alert and responsive, and has a clear exit through a culvert leading back out to the ocean. As this animal appears healthy, the current course of action is to continue monitoring and see if the seal leaves the area on its own," the agency said on Facebook.

Local police gave the location of the bog as near Bourne's Pond. The International Fund for Animal Welfare, an animal rescue group, noted "this is not an ideal place for a seal," but added, "it is not in immediate danger and we would like to give the seal the opportunity to make its way back to open water on its own."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The IFAW said Monday that the plan worked, and the seal appeared to have left the bog.

"This is the best case scenario and prevents stress that a capture and relocation could cause. We are hopeful that he’s well on his way back to open water," the IFAW said.

It's the latest apparently healthy seal to make its way into a strange inland location — but this seal isn't Shoebert, whose antics in Beverly earned the animal local love and a starring role in an upcoming children's book.

This seal is different, NOAA confirmed to several commenters on its Facebook post, including a Cape Ann wildlife rescue organization.

Asher KlePeople scanning the Falmouth cranberry bogs for the seal should keep at least 150 feet away for the safety, NOAA noted.