One person was killed in a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Boston overnight, police confirmed. Authorities are investigating.

Boston EMS responded to the shooting at 1 Ave de Lafayette at the Hyatt around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, located near the Boston Common. The medical examiner's office was on scene.

Meanwhile, another shooting on Capen and Evans in Dorchester left one person with life-threatening injuries overnight.

No further information was immediately available.