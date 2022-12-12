Local

Boston

Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police

The shooting happened on Tremont Street, in a neighborhood lined with entertainment venues

By Matt Fortin

Police on scene of a shooting in Boston
NBC10 Boston

Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.

Authorities have confirmed that one person was shot, causing them to have life-threatening injuries.

A police investigation remained ongoing and active.

Additional details have not been released.

