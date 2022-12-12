Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police

Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.

Authorities have confirmed that one person was shot, causing them to have life-threatening injuries.

A police investigation remained ongoing and active.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details have not been released.