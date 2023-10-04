Worcester

Shooting in Worcester leaves 1 person hurt

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone was hurt in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police confirmed.

Officers were dispatched at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Crystal Street for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police said a 47-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries after being shot. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8651or leave an anonymous tip by texting 274637. Anonymous tips can also be left on the department's website.

