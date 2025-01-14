Investigation underway after child is shot in Easton

An active police investigation is underway after a child was shot in Easton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Robert Drive near the Avalon Complex in Easton shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Easton police also requested the Bristol County District Attorney's Office's State Police Detective Unit and Crime Scene Services Section.

They said the victim -- a juvenile -- was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, accompanied by a police escort. Her condition was not immediately known.

The Easton Fire Department had said previously that they had transported an adult female to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter with a gunshot wound. It is not known whether that was the same person referenced by state police or a separate victim.

Aerial video showed yellow crime scene tape surrounding the apartment complex.

No further details were immediately available.