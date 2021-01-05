Local

Newton

Person Shot in Confrontation Involving Police in Newton Highlands, Authorities Say

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the incident or how badly the person was wounded

By Asher Klein

Police sirens generic image.
NBC 7

A person was shot Tuesday in the Newton Highlands neighborhood of Newton, Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

The shooting took place during some kind of confrontation with police on Lincoln Street, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

The office is investigating, and a representative confirmed that a person who is not a police officer was shot during the incident.

Local

virus challenge 1 hour ago

COVID in RI: Why the Smallest State Has a Big Virus Challenge

WESTFIELD 1 hour ago

Sword Stolen From Mass. Statue Returned After 40 Years

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the incident or how badly the person was wounded.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

NewtonMassachusettsshooting
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us