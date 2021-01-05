Person Shot in Confrontation Involving Police in Newton Highlands, Authorities Say

A person was shot Tuesday in the Newton Highlands neighborhood of Newton, Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

The shooting took place during some kind of confrontation with police on Lincoln Street, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

The office is investigating, and a representative confirmed that a person who is not a police officer was shot during the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the incident or how badly the person was wounded.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.