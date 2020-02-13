Shooting Near NH College That Injured 3 Took Place at House Party, Prosecutor Says

A shooting that injured three people near New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, over the weekend took place at a house party, but the victims were apparently not specifically targeted, the county attorney said Thursday.

Two women and a man were hospitalized early Sunday morning after the shooting at a Bridge Street apartment, which prompted a shelter-in-place order at the college in Henniker. All three were treated and released from a hospital that day.

During the incident, a gun discharged twice, authorities said.

College students recall chaos after three people were shot in an apartment around 3 a.m. in Henniker, New Hampshire.

The party was attended by 60 people, most of whom were interviewed about the incident, Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis said in a statement Thursday.

"Those at the party included students of New England College and other individuals from out-of-town and out-of-state who do not attend the college," Davis said in the statement.

"At this point, the focus of the investigation is directed to individuals who are believed to have traveled to Henniker from out-of-town and out-of-state," she said.

Local and state authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Hampshire State Police Tip Line at (603) MCU-TIPS or email at MCU@dos.nh.gov.