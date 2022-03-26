Authorities Investigate Multiple Shootings Overnight in Boston

As many as three people were injured in multiple unrelated shootings overnight in Boston area neighborhoods.

Authorities are investigating two reported shootings in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood overnight.

Police say in one instance, a juvenile male was shot on Monument Street shortly after midnight. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

In another incident, a person was shot in the shoulder on O’Reilly Way and found a few blocks away on Concord Avenue. They were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital by Boston EMS. Their condition was not immediately known.

There is no word yet on a suspect. Police were seen interviewing two witnesses who were with the victim at the time of the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Police responded to a shooting on Garfield Street in Hyde Park shortly before 2:30a.m. A woman was found shot and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In another unrelated case, police responded to reports of shots fired at Mt. Bowdoin Terrace in Dorchester. Police found four shell casings but no one was found shot or injured. The incident remains under investigation.