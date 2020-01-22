Shooting Under Investigation After 18-Year-Old Shot in Randolph

An 18-year-old man was shot last Tuesday night in Randolph, Massachusetts, police said.

Authorities said they received a report of multiple gunshot wounds at about 11:20 p.m. in the area of West and Old West streets. A 911 caller told police a man in a nearby apartment had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim, who was only identified as a Hyde Park man, was rushed to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered a car with multiple gunshots on its side near the scene. Blood was found on the passenger’s side of the car, authorities said.

A Quincy Police Department K-9 assisted at the scene, but authorities were unable to locate a gun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.