Shooting Under Investigation in Lynn

A heavy police presence was seen on Waterhill Street early Friday morning

A shooting was under investigation early Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts, the city's police department confirmed.

A heavy police presence was seen on Waterhill Street, where authorities said the shooting happened. A section of the street was taped off.

Police have not said how many people were hurt, or the severity of injuries following the shooting. It was also unclear if there were any arrests, or persons of interest identified.

An investigation remained active Friday morning. Additional details have not been released.

Lynn
