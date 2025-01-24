Shots fired at police cruiser, multiple people arrested in Springfield

Multiple arrests have been made after shots were fired at police conducting surveillance in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Springfield police said in a Facebook post that they were conducting surveillance on Fernwold Street around 7 p.m. Thursday when an unmarked police cruiser was fired upon. No officers were struck, but the cruiser was hit.

A suspect vehicle fled the area and eventually crashed on Grayson Drive near Fox Road. The suspects fled the vehicle into the woods. Police said multiple suspects have been detained or arrested, but they were still searching the area for additional suspects on Thursday night.

Police urged anyone living in the North Branch Parkway area to make sure their doors were locked overnight and to call 911 immediately if they see anything unusual on their property. They said the suspects should be considered "armed and dangerous."

No further details have been released.