Shots Fired in Back Bay, Boston Police Say

Multiple streets in Boston's Back Bay were closed Tuesday after police said shots were fired in the area

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Back Bay.

No one is believed to have been shot, police said. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston shots had been fired at the intersection of Exeter Street and Newbury Street.

At least two vehicles were spotted with what appeared to be bullet holes in their windshields.

NBC10 Boston saw a person being taken into custody near the Boston Public Garden. Police did not have any information about any arrests in connection to the incident.

Authorities shut down multiple streets in the area as officers investigated.

No further details were immediately available.

