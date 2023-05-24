Shots Fired in Boston's South End, Police Investigating

Boston police are investigating Wednesday night after shots were fired in the city's South End neighborhood.

Officers were on scene at Shawmut Avenue and Lenox Street where dozens of evidence markers had been placed across a large area of the street partitioned off by yellow police tape.

Police tell NBC10 Boston that no one was hurt, thankfully, but there was property damage.

Boston Police investigating a shots fired incident near Shawmut and Lenox St in the South End. Dozens of evidence markers were placed across the area, close to Ramsay Park. Thankfully they say no one was hurt - but there was property damage. No arrests yet. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/CQhOlWe9Qi — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) May 25, 2023

Pictures from the scene show the incident occurred in front of a grocery store, pizza shop, liquor store and men's club.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.