Local

Boston police

Shots Fired in Boston's South End, Police Investigating

No arrests have been made

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Kirsten Glavin

Jeff Albertson Photograph Collection, Robert S. Cox Special Collections and University Archives Research Center, UMass Amherst Libraries.

Boston police are investigating Wednesday night after shots were fired in the city's South End neighborhood.

Officers were on scene at Shawmut Avenue and Lenox Street where dozens of evidence markers had been placed across a large area of the street partitioned off by yellow police tape.

Police tell NBC10 Boston that no one was hurt, thankfully, but there was property damage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Pictures from the scene show the incident occurred in front of a grocery store, pizza shop, liquor store and men's club.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBoston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us