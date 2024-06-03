Shots fired in Lawrence, police investigating

Shots were fired in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday night, resulting in property damage.

Lawrence police confirm officers responded to the Oxford Street area and are investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The gunfire occurred near an officer's home, and authorities are looking into whether or not this was a targeted incident.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, police said citing their investigation.

Further details were not immediately available, including any more information about the property damage that occurred.

This is an active and ongoing investigation involving state and local police.