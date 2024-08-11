Dozens of shots fired into Braintree home, neighbors rattled

Dozens of shots were fired into a home in Braintree, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning in what police believe was a targeted incident.

Braintree police said they're investigating what occurred in the 2000 block of Washington Street.

Rattled neighbors tell NBC10 Boston there was a first sequence of shots that happened around 5 a.m., followed by a second sequence at about 7:45 a.m. that was absolutely horrifying.

One neighbor let us see Ring video but would only let us record the audio out of fear for their safety. We counted nearly 25 shots fired.

Video shows as many as 31 evidence markers littering the walkway near the home's front porch, as several investigators combed the scene Sunday.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act.

Still, neighbors want answers and they want whoever is responsible to be behind bars. They say dozens of shots being fired at a home around 8 a.m. speaks to the boldness of the suspects.

This occurred in a quiet neighborhood with a lot of families and a park just a short distance away. Neighbors say the people who live in the home that was shot at are polite, and none of this makes sense.

One neighbor says they believe they saw two shooters who took off in a older model dark Nissan Altima.

Further details have not been shared amid the ongoing investigation. More information will be available at a later time, police said.