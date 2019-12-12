Local
Hudson

Shots Fired Into Vehicle, Woman Hurt in Hudson; Shooter at Large

A nearby school was put on lockdown

Hudson Massachusetts shooting scene
NBC10 Boston

A woman was wounded when shots were fired into a vehicle in Hudson, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon, and the shooter is at large, authorities said.

The information, based on a preliminary investigation, comes from the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

As a precaution, Camela A. Farley Elementary School was placed on lockdown after the roughly 2 p.m. shooting on Howe Street, prosecutors said. Students were released through a controlled dismissal was ordered; parents have been notified.

