Shots Fired Near Target in Boston, Bullet Holes Left in Store's Doors

Police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night near a Target in Boston, leaving multiple bullet holes in the store's doors.

Boston police received a call at 9:15 p.m. for shots fired at 7 Allstate Road in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, which is the listed address for the Boston South Bay Target.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boston police did not say whether there were shoppers inside at the time shots rang out, though the store was still open at the time -- it usually closes at 10 p.m., according to its website.

There were no injuries, police said.

Video taken at the scene around 11 p.m. shows at least two bullet holes and shattered glass at the entrance to the store, with several employees still inside the store. It's not clear how many bullets hit the building.

Police did not say if they have made any arrests, or what led up to the incident.

An investigation is active and ongoing.