Showers Friday Ahead of Sunny, Warm Weekend

Low pressure traversing New England from south to north is responsible for downpours and in some cases more than an inch of rain to start off the Merry Month of May in New England.

But at least we are warmer, and will stay that way for the weekend.

As the front pushes east, we still have an upper-level low Friday afternoon responsible for more possible downpours and even a thunderstorm, with a few sunny breaks too. Temperatures are topping out in the 50s to lower 60s. There are still some gusty winds from the southeast from Cape Cod to the coast of Maine, while inland it’s nearly calm this afternoon.

Another front brushes across New England on Friday night, with a gusty drying wind from the northwest. Low temperature in the 40s to lower 50s. Our Saturday looks good, with plenty of sunshine and fairly breezy. But it’s an offshore wind and the temperature will be as warm at the beach as anywhere. High temperatures will be well into the 60s to near 70 degrees in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts.

Across the southeastern United States there’s warm to hot weather this weekend and across southern Canada it’s getting colder and colder. This is going to set the stage for some challenging forecast conditions beginning Sunday.

We are still looking pretty good Sunday with temperatures topping 70 degrees in many spots. But there will be a front right over New England with clouds and a few showers. Let’s call it a mixture of sun and clouds, most of the time not raining. The exception is in northern Maine will be rather chilly and wet.

Colder air will come in with drying weather Monday and high temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. For the rest of next week it is a pretty big challenge with several fronts going by. New England will tend to be on the cooler side with a chance of some intermittent rain.

Right now we’re optimistic that Mother’s Day can clear up, but that is far from a lock. There will be a lot to pay attention to in our First Alert 10-day forecast.