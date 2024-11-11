Showers pass, dry conditions and winds return

The showers have come and gone, leaving many of us wanting. Amounts were paltry in the face of rainfall deficits that reach into the double digits, but every drop helped. Sadly, we won’t be gathering any more storms soon, so this one will have to do for the week.

Even more concerning is the return of the wind on Monday. Colder air will be moving in at all levels of the atmosphere, and gusty winds will usher in the chill. Some speeds may top 35 mph in the afternoon, and high fire danger will likely be front and center.

We’ll calm things down a bit for Wednesday and Thursday as highs hold in the 40s.

All the while, a monster storm will be gathering strength over the Maritime Provinces, thwarting storms that attempt to approach from the west. This rain lockout will keep us dry and increase the winds once again late week. Drought is likely to deepen and expand this week.