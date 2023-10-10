Showers possible Tuesday, more rain expected this weekend

A big upper level low is spinning to our northwest, throwing clouds in our direction Tuesday and an occasional shower or even isolated thunderstorm. While that risk is low, southeast Massachusetts in particular could see a brief downpour, small hail and a rumble this afternoon with cold air aloft in our atmosphere.

Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun and a passing shower that wouldn’t ruin the day or outdoor/after school activities.

Temperatures will be near seasonable levels -- in the 50s to 60s from north to south. Tuesday night, variable clouds and lows in the 40s (30s in far North Country) will mean a cool start to the morning Wednesday before a nice rebound into the 60s during the afternoon. Once again, there will be the chance of a passing shower, though that risk is highest in far northern New England and otherwise shouldn’t be a big deal.

It’ll be a quiet and pleasant end to the week on Thursday and Friday, with varying amounts of sun and clouds and highs generally in the 60s.

This weekend we still have our eye on a disturbance coming in from the west that will spread clouds into New England later Friday, with rain likely to arrive for the second half of Saturday.

The center of low pressure will pass south of us, far enough away that the northern half of the region may be able to squeeze out a dry day on Sunday, but southern New England’s rain chances stay high, in the 60-80% range.

Cooler air takes hold as well, with highs in the 50s anticipated next week and cooler than normal conditions likely through the end of the month. We’ll keep you posted on the timing and placement of weekend rain in the days to come.