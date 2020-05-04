Local

forecast

Showers, Warm Temps Monday

Monday will see some scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s ahead of a cold front moving in later this week

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Not bad today, but it won’t be as warm as yesterday. A couple of showers are possible during the afternoon but most areas will stay dry today.

Another cold front will move in Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will drop even more as we head into the weekend. The chilly air mass lags a day.

Friday temperatures will still be in the upper 50s. However, for Mother’s Day weekend temperatures tumble into the low 50s for highs, which is about 10° below average for this time of year with overnight lows in the 30s. It’s possible that we could see a widespread frost.

Even after Mother’s Day weekend, temperatures stay on the cool side with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows around 40°. The silver lining is that we won’t see a lot of heavy rain over the next week.

Crime

Boston 2 hours ago

Two Injured, One Person Dead in Roxbury Shooting

Lawrence Shooting 8 hours ago

1 Dead in Lawrence Shooting

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us