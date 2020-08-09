Local

Shrewsbury House Fire Displaces Family of Four

There was extensive fire and smoke damage to the home, though no injuries were reported

Shrewsbury Fire Department

Four people were displaced Saturday night by a house fire in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

Officials responded to reports of an exterior fire at 8 Turning Leaf Circle around 9:30 p.m. Fire crews from Shrewsbury, Northborough and Westborough were on the scene.

Upon inspection, fire officials discovered the fire had extended up the vinyl siding of the home and went into the attic.

Extensive fire and smoke damage to the home resulted in the displacement of the family of four, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

