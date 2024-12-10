Student grabbed after getting off school bus in Shrewsbury, officials say

A high school student said she was grabbed by an older man in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The Shrewsbury High School student had been dropped off the late bus at Stoney Hill Road and was walking on a path toward Cherry Hill with another student when the unknown man grabbed her, Shrewsbury Public Schools Superintendent Joe Sawyer told members of the community Tuesday morning.

Shrewsbury police said the student described the man as being in his 50s or 60s, and that he let her go and fled when she reacted.

Officers searched the area by drone and using police dogs, but didn't find anyone, police said. They are increasing patrols in the area to keep everyone safe and asked anyone with information to contact them at 508-841-8577.

Sawyer urged parents to remind their children about how to stay safe around strangers and to report unusual incidents to a trusted adult immediately.