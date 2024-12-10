Shrewsbury

Student grabbed after getting off school bus in Shrewsbury, officials say

Shrewsbury police said the student described the man as being in his 50s or 60s, and that he let her go and fled when she reacted

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A high school student said she was grabbed by an older man in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The Shrewsbury High School student had been dropped off the late bus at Stoney Hill Road and was walking on a path toward Cherry Hill with another student when the unknown man grabbed her, Shrewsbury Public Schools Superintendent Joe Sawyer told members of the community Tuesday morning.

Shrewsbury police said the student described the man as being in his 50s or 60s, and that he let her go and fled when she reacted.

Officers searched the area by drone and using police dogs, but didn't find anyone, police said. They are increasing patrols in the area to keep everyone safe and asked anyone with information to contact them at 508-841-8577.

Sawyer urged parents to remind their children about how to stay safe around strangers and to report unusual incidents to a trusted adult immediately.

More Shrewsbury news

Shrewsbury Nov 29

Shrewsbury ski school has been making snow since September thanks to technology

Restaurants Nov 19

Meet the Mass. couple bringing The Ground Round back to their hometown

Shrewsbury Oct 30

‘Creeped me out': Shrewsbury woman with Harris lawn sign mailed fraudulent postcard

This article tagged under:

Shrewsbury
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us