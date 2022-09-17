Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus

A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced.

Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle suffered more serious injuries and she was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center where she died a short time later, police said. The Shrewsbury woman's name has not been released at this time.

Police did not provide any information regarding a possible cause or contributing factors in the crash. The Shrewsbury Police Department is actively investigating in conjunction with the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.