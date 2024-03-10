Shut it down! Taffer's Tavern closes Massachusetts location, and other restaurant news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 4 and March 10.

Pescador in Boston's Kenmore Square Is Closing

One of a trio of Boston dining spots from a restaurant group based in New York City is shutting down.

XOXO Sushi Bar Opens in Chestnut Hill

A new upscale Japanese restaurant has debuteda few miles west of Boston.

MonteVerdi to Open at The Royal Sonesta in Cambridge

A new Italian dining spot is on its way to a riverside space in Cambridge, and a well-known local restaurateur is behind it.

The Babe Opens in Salem

A new bar has come to the North Shore after being in the works for more than a year, moving into the space where a longtime drinking spot had once been.

Taffer's Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown Has Closed

A franchise-owned restaurant just west of Boston that was created by the host of a reality show has shut down.

