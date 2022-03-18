Local

transportation

Shuttle Buses Replace Blue, Green Lines

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Shuttle buses are replacing sections of the Blue and Green Lines Friday morning due to power problems, according to the MBTA.

On the Blue Line, shuttle buses are replacing service between Wonderland and Government Center. Commuters should expect delays, the MBTA wrote on Twitter.

On the Green Line, shuttle buses will operate through the end of service. Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service at Copley, Hynes, Kenmore, St., Mary's St., and Fenway. B Branch Passengers should use Route 57 service at Kenmore for connections to Blandford St and points west.

More Boston stories

vaccine 17 hours ago

Is a 4th COVID Shot Really Necessary? Boston Doctors Weigh in

Boston Police Department 6 hours ago

Boston Police Officer Accused of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Images Arrested

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

transportationmbtagreen linecommuter railBlue Line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us