Shuttles Replace Blue Line Trains in Revere Due to Wire Issue, MBTA Says

Shuttle buses are replacing train service on the Blue Line of the MBTA Wednesday.

The MBTA says the disruption is taking place between the Wonderland and Revere Beach stops "due to an overhead wire problem near Wonderland."

Delays were expected Wednesday night.

A day earlier, all MBTA trains briefly stopped because of a power issue during the Tuesday morning commute.

No further details were immediately available about Wednesday's incident.

