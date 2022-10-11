Regular Service Resumes on Red Line After Shuttles Replace Buses

An issue on the track of the MBTA's Red Line led to shuttle buses replacing service in Dorchester Tuesday evening.

The MBTA said in a tweet around 5 p.m. that the shuttles were running between Ashmont and Fields Corner because of a track problem. The agency later told NBC10 Boston the disruption was due to a broken rail.

Red Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Ashmont and Fields Corner due to a track problem near Ashmont. Train service will operate between JFK and Fields Corner on the southbound track. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 11, 2022

Service was disrupted in both directions, with trains continuing to run on the southbound track between JFK/UMass and Fields Corner, the MBTA said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Regular service has resumed, the MBTA announced shortly after 8 p.m.