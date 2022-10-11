Local

mbta

Regular Service Resumes on Red Line After Shuttles Replace Buses

Service on the Red Line was disrupted Tuesday because of a broken rail, the MBTA said

NBC10 Boston

An issue on the track of the MBTA's Red Line led to shuttle buses replacing service in Dorchester Tuesday evening.

The MBTA said in a tweet around 5 p.m. that the shuttles were running between Ashmont and Fields Corner because of a track problem. The agency later told NBC10 Boston the disruption was due to a broken rail.

Service was disrupted in both directions, with trains continuing to run on the southbound track between JFK/UMass and Fields Corner, the MBTA said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Regular service has resumed, the MBTA announced shortly after 8 p.m.

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsBostondorchesterred line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us