Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy, Transit Police Say

A man and a woman were found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to MBTA transit police.

The two bodies were found on tracks just north of Wollaston Station. The man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and third rail," MBTA transit police said, and a preliminary investigation suggests that both came into contact with the third rail.

Red Line Braintree Branch Update: Shuttle buses continue to replace service between JFK/UMass and Quincy Center due to police activity near Wollaston. Commuter Rail is accommodating passengers at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK/UMass. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 26, 2022

Shuttle buses replaced service on the Red Line between JFK/UMass and Braintree, due to the police activity Monday morning, according to the MBTA. As of 11:25 a.m., the MBTA said that shuttles were being phased out and regular service has resumed with delays.

Transit police superintendent Richard Sullivan said the scene had been cleared.

The names of the two people who died have not been released by authorities. Sullivan said the department and the MBTA express their sincerest condolences to the victims' family and friends. Anyone in crisis is urged to call the 24/7 crisis lifeline at 988.