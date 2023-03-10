Local

MBTA Blue Line

Shuttles Replace Service on Stretch of Blue Line Amid Power Issue

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

Shuttle buses continued to replace service along a stretch of the MBTA's Blue Line on Friday morning, as power crews made repairs along the rapid transit line.

The MBTA first announced that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Suffolk Downs and Maverick before 6 p.m. Thursday due to a downed wire near Wood Island. Riders at that time were told to expect delays as buses were sent.

Later Thursday night, an MBTA spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that the transit agency's power department was expected to complete repairs overnight to an overhead wire near Airport Station, and that regular service was planned for Friday.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, shuttles continued to replace service between Maverick and Suffolk Downs due to a power problem at Airport Station. It wasn't explicitly stated if there was one or multiple issues in that area causing the need for shuttles.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More MBTA Stories

mbta 1 hour ago

New Info Expected Friday as MBTA Slows Travel on Its Main Arteries Through Boston

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

New Speed Restrictions Added for Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines, MBTA Says

This article tagged under:

MBTA Blue Line
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us