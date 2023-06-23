Local

mbta

Shuttles replace trains near Savin Hill MBTA stop amid maintenance

The MBTA says Red Line trains are continuing to run through Savin Hill, but are not stopping at the station, with shuttles running between Fields Corner and JFK/UMass

NBC10 Boston

The MBTA has closed a Red Line stop for maintenance, replacing trains with shuttle buses in the area.

The work was being done Friday afternoon at Savin Hill in Dorchester. The MBTA says shuttles are running between Fields Corner and JFK/UMass.

Red Line trains are continuing to run through Savin Hill, but are not stopping at the station until further notice, the MBTA said on Twitter.

The MBTA did not provide any additional information about the nature of the work being performed Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the MBTA

mbta Jun 22

Green Line's B Branch to close for 12 days in July for repair work

mbta 21 hours ago

Fare evasion is frequent on the cash-strapped MBTA

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsBostondorchesterred line
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us