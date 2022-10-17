Shuttles to Replace Most Blue Line Service for Next Four Nights

Shuttle buses are set to replace service along most of the Blue Line for the next few nights, as the MBTA tackles more trackwork.

The shuttles will replace the Blue Line between Bowdoin and Orient Heights from 8:45 p.m. until the end of service each day, starting Monday night and continuing through Thursday night.

Regularly scheduled service will operate until 8:45 p.m. on each of the days. According to a diagram posted by the MBTA, shuttles won't stop at Bowdoin.

Blue Line Reminder: Shuttle buses replace service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights from 8:45 PM until the end of service on October 17 - 20 for trackwork. More: https://t.co/Py695TuGko pic.twitter.com/hl3ruxcYqA — MBTA (@MBTA) October 16, 2022

The shuttles are accessible for people who have disabilities, the MBTA noted. During the diversion, the East Boston Ferry will run until 11 p.m.

Here's a full list of the impacted station: