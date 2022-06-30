Local

Abandoned Dog

Sick Puppy Rescued Near Boston Cemetery Is Ready for a Forever Home

The 5-month-old dog was found in a crate near Mount Hope Cemetery on June 15 and brought to the Angell Animal Medical Center, the MSPCA has said

By Asher Klein and Kate Riccio

Three images of an emaciated pit bull puppy recovering at a Boston animal shelter after being abandoned.
Handout

A sick puppy abandoned near a cemetery in Boston this month has recovered to the point that he's up for adoption.

PJ the pit bull, also known as Pickles, is available to be adopted at MSPCA-Angell, the animal rescue said Thursday.

The 5-month-old dog was found in a crate near Mount Hope Cemetery on June 15 and brought to the Angell Animal Medical Center, the MSPCA has said. Emaciated, PJ had parvovirus, which is contagious and may cause vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and can even lead to death.

The MSPCA didn't share if there were any updates on whoever left the puppy all alone. When he was found, PJ wore a blue-gray-yellow Fuzzyard collar. He had no ID tags or microchips, so officials haven't been able to identify his owner, according to the animal rescue.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the MSPCA's law enforcement line at 800-628-5808.

