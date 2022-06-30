Sick Puppy Rescued Near Boston Cemetery Is Ready for a Forever Home

A sick puppy abandoned near a cemetery in Boston this month has recovered to the point that he's up for adoption.

PJ the pit bull, also known as Pickles, is available to be adopted at MSPCA-Angell, the animal rescue said Thursday.

The 5-month-old dog was found in a crate near Mount Hope Cemetery on June 15 and brought to the Angell Animal Medical Center, the MSPCA has said. Emaciated, PJ had parvovirus, which is contagious and may cause vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and can even lead to death.

UPDATE: PJ, aka Pickles, the puppy who came into our care after he was found sick and alone in a crate near a Boston cemetery, is now available for adoption! If you're interested in being his forever home, head to https://t.co/CiKO91TQyE to apply https://t.co/UHHPwfQ0ca — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) June 30, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MSPCA didn't share if there were any updates on whoever left the puppy all alone. When he was found, PJ wore a blue-gray-yellow Fuzzyard collar. He had no ID tags or microchips, so officials haven't been able to identify his owner, according to the animal rescue.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the MSPCA's law enforcement line at 800-628-5808.