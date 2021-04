The Orono Police Department on Saturday safely located a Maine man that had been missing since 9:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Earlier Saturday, a Silver Alert was issued for 60-year-old Walter Goodwin.

Goodwin had last been seen at the Meadowview Group Home at 90 Park Street in Orono, authorities said.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. that Goodwin had been found, thanking the public for its assistance.