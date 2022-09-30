Local

Saco

Silver Alert Issued as Police Search for Maine Woman

The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco

By Matt Fortin

Connecticut State Police

Authorities in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old woman who has not been heard from since Monday.

The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release.

The woman posted on Facebook that she was in the Portland area, police said, possibly at the Oxford Street Shelter, but she hasn't been seen. Authorities added that she has some mental health issues. Police describe her as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. It's unclear what she may be wearing.

If you see her or have any information, you should call the Saco Police Department at (207) 284-4535.

