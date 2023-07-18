Local

lawrence

Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man from Lawrence with health concerns

Anyone who has information should call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from Lawrence, Massachusetts, who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Philippe Aoun, 85, from Lawrence, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from police.

Aoun may be driving a silver Nissan Rogue, with a Massachusetts license plate that says 2YLY64. That SUV was in the Quincy area at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The missing man is described as being five feet, five inches tall, 145 pounds and having gray hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey cargo shorts and black slippers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There are concerns about Aoun's health.

Anyone who has information should call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

More Lawrence news

lawrence Jul 5

Lawrence Mayor announces early retirement of the city's police chief

lawrence Jun 19

Amputee firefighter back on job after motorcycle crash that nearly killed him

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us