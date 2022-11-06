Local

Maine State Police

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Maine Man, 23

Gorham police say Robert Murray was last seen just before 1 p.m. Sunday

Gorham police

Police in Gorham, Maine, have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 23-year-old man.

Robert Murray was last known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Murray is described as 5'11" tall, and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he has mental health issues.

Murray is presumed to be on foot without his cell phone, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with a neon yellow t-shirt over it.

Anyone who has information on Murray's whereabouts is asked to call the Gorham Police Department at 207-893-2810.

