Local

Maine

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Maine Woman

Windham Police

A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman from Windham, Maine.

Police say 59-year-old Renee Roach was last seen in the front yard of her Ice House Road home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Roach is in the early stages of Alzheimer's, police said.

Police describe Roach as being white with red hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and is about 5'3 and 120 pounds.

Local

forecast 2 hours ago

Severe Storms to Sweep Across New England Wed.; Brief Tornadoes Possible

vaccine 3 hours ago

Lawmaker Switches From Republican to Democrat Due to NH GOP's Anti-Vaccine Stance

When she was last seen, Roach was wearing a plum-colored sleeveless shirt, an orange sports bra and grey workout pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 207-893-2810 Ext. 2.

This article tagged under:

Mainemissing personWindham
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us