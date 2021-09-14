Silver Alert Issued for Missing Maine Woman

A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman from Windham, Maine.

Police say 59-year-old Renee Roach was last seen in the front yard of her Ice House Road home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Roach is in the early stages of Alzheimer's, police said.

Police describe Roach as being white with red hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and is about 5'3 and 120 pounds.

When she was last seen, Roach was wearing a plum-colored sleeveless shirt, an orange sports bra and grey workout pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 207-893-2810 Ext. 2.