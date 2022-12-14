Local

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man, Woman From Webster Last Seen in Shrewsbury

Authorities in Webster, Massachusetts, are looking for 77-year-old Janusz Melewski and 94-year-old Stanislawa Melewski, who were last seen asking for directions home Tuesday evening in Shrewsbury

Police in Webster said Wednesday they were looking for Janusz Melewski, left, and Stanislawa Melewski, right, who were reported missing.
Webster Police Department

Police in Webster, Massachusetts, have issued a Silver Alert for two people last seen Tuesday evening in Shrewsbury.

Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, are believed to have left their Webster home around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they stopped to ask for directions in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m., but did not return home.

The Melewskis are believed to be driving a grey 2001 Lincoln Continental with Massachusetts plates reading "976JVO." They are known to avoid driving on major highways.

Authorities did not give physical descriptions of the Melewskis or say what they were wearing at the time, but they released photos of both missing people.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-943-1212.

