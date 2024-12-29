Silver Alert issued for missing 93-year-old in New Hampshire

Authorities issued a Silver Alert asking for people's help to find a missing vulnerable man from Hillsborough, New Hampshire.

93-year-old Norman Bisson Sr. is described as 5’2”, weighing 140 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

Bisson was last seen on Sunday, December 29 at 7:30 a.m. leaving a Mobil Gas Station on Maple Street in Henniker sometime after 4:30 a.m.

He was seen driving a white 2017 Hyundai Tucson with New Hampshire registration 4112105.

Authorities believe he might be trying to get to Church Street in Concord, where he previously resided.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt along with blue and gold pajama bottoms. Bisson walks with a cane and should have it with him.

Bisson’s family says he suffers from dementia and is easily confused.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Hillsborough Police Department at (603) 464-5512.