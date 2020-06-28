Local

Massachusetts

SILVER ALERT: Maynard, Mass. Woman Reported Missing

Betty Throndike was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on June 27 and believed to be heading to Plymouth.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Maynard Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing since Saturday afternoon. 

Betty Thorndike recently moved to Maynard from Plymouth. Police encountered her at 3:45 p.m. Saturday when she asked an officer for directions to an address in Plymouth. Thorndike suffers from memory impairment. 

Police issued a Silver Alert yesterday in efforts to locate her safely. 

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 58 mins ago

Conn. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Decreasing; 1% of Tests Done Overnight Come Back Positive

Weather 1 hour ago

Will the Giant Dust Cloud From the Sahara Impact New England? Here's What We Know

 Thorndike was driving a gray Honda Accord with license plate number PL401. She may be heading in the direction of Plymouth. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Maynard Police at 978-897-1011.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPLYMOUTHMaynard
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us