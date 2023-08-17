Silver Lexus completely flips over during crash in Dorchester

A car landed completely upside down after a crash on Thursday morning in the Dorchester section of Boston.

The crash scene was on Adams Street at the corner of Wrentham Street. Boston firefighters and EMS were responding.

Photos of the crash's aftermath show a silver Lexus completely upside down; Boston police said it was the only car involved. Adams Street was shut down in the area following the crash.

One person was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.