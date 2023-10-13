Simmons U. starts work on new tower that'll kick off campus overhaul

By Grant Welker

Simmons University is planning a dramatic remake of its Boston campus, including leasing its residential campus for 1.7 million square feet of mixed-use space.

First, Simmons needs to build a 1,100-student residential tower — more than enough beds to offset what’ll be lost a few blocks away. The new Living and Learning Center, as the 16-story tower is known, will also include campus resource space, a recreation center, dining and other uses.

