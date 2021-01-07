Singing Seniors Prove Rock ‘n Roll Is for the Young At Heart

The Rolling Stones, U2, Parliament Funkadelic. All classic bands that we have been rocking to for a long time.

But there is one group, based in Northampton, that's been around for nearly as long as those guys with members who are old enough to call Mick Jagger a "youngster."

And, they've continued to rock on during the pandemic, even if it took a little while to tackle the technology requirements.

Watch above and you'll see why you're going to want to put the "Young@Heart" chorus into heavy rotation.

For more information on the chorus, check out their website.