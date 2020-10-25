Single-Car Crash in NH Kills 26-Year-Old Man

An early-morning car crash in Wilmot, New Hampshire, has left one man dead Sunday.

Police arrived to a single-car crash on Route 11 a little before 4:30 a.m. to find that a Honda Fit had struck a utility pole and flipped over, according to a news release from state police.

Jakob Reed, 26, of Andover, New Hampshire was pronounced dead on scene. Police believe that Reed's car was traveling east on Route 11 when he drifted off the road and struck a concrete sewer cover, which caused him to overturn before hitting the utility pole.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone that may have more information related to this collision are encouraged to contact Trooper Matthew Gagnon at 603-223-6190 or email him at Matthew.P.Gagnon@dos.nh.gov.