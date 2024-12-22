Weather

Single digit temperatures in parts of New England on Sunday

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season with single digit lows and even some spots slipping below zero!

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The snow is here to stay with bitterly cold air entrenched across all of New England. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season with single digit lows and even some spots slipping below zero!

Thankfully, the wind will back off later this afternoon, so the air won't feel as brutal. High temperatures tomorrow recover to more respectable numbers - thanks to full sun and a very light breeze.

There's a bit of buzz about a few snow showers on Christmas Eve, but it seems like there's only a slim chance of a coating across Southern New England. Northern New England, on the only hand, could see a couple of inches with a quick-moving weather system. A vast majority of the snow will dry up as it sweeps in from the north.

Christmas looks quiet, but coastal clouds could have role to play with sky cover. It's also the start of a gradual warmup, that could see us nudging 40 later in the week.

Stay warm!

