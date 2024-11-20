New Hampshire

Single-engine plane crash lands at NH airport, no injuries reported

The FAA said it will investigate the crash

By Marc Fortier

A single-engine plane crash landed at a New Hampshire airport on Wednesday morning, but officials say no one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Challenger II airplane crashed at Concord Municipal Airport around 10:55 a.m. They said only the pilot was on board.

New Hampshire State Police said they were assisting with the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The FAA said it will investigate the crash, and will post a preliminary accident report within the next day or so.

According to the FAA's aircraft registry, the registered owner of the plane is Dana Clow, of Hillsborough, New Hampshire. It said he took ownership of the plane just last month.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 35 mins ago

Convenience store robbed twice in Manchester, NH

Manchester 21 hours ago

Trial starts for NH youth center worker accused of holding down boy being raped

New Hampshire 23 hours ago

NH special education teacher charged with assaulting elementary school students

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us